2 Dandelions Bookstore Partnering with Royal Oak's The Caboose: Sidetrack Bookshop for Kids to Bring Author Dav Pilkey to Royal Oak Music Theatre

January 23, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Bestselling children’s author Dav Pilkey is coming to Michigan on his book tour.



Pilkey is the creator of “Dog Man”, “Cat Kid Comic Club” and “Captain Underpants” series.



He is making eight stops on his “Celebrating Heroes Around the World International Tour.” The tour is in celebration of the release of “Dog Man: Big Jim Begins” and the upcoming release of the “Dog Man” movie, which will be in theaters on Jan. 31.



2 Dandelions Bookshop in Brighton and The Caboose: Sidetrack Bookshop for Kids in Royal Oak, are collaborating to bring Pilkey to the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Feb. 17.



Tickets sold out for the 6 p.m. event, so they’ve added another event at 12 p.m. Tickets are $15.89, and can be purchased through the link below.



Everyone who attends will meet Pilkey and receive a signed copy of “Dog Man: Big Jim,” along with exclusive giveaways. There will be a live drawing demonstration by Pilkey, along with Dog Man pictures and more.



(photo credit: Royal Oak Music Theatre)