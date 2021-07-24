Two Brighton Residents Receive State Appointments

July 24, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Two Livingston County residents were recently appointed by Gov. Whitmer to serve on state panels.



Stephen V. Pontoni of Brighton was appointed to serve on the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority Board of Commissioners. Pontoni is the executive director for the Michigan Association for Justice and the director of the Mid-American Global Education Council.



The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority Board of Commissioners is a seven-member board that governs the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority, making policy decisions including approving expenditures, acquiring land, planning of new parks and facilities and other matters necessary to provide regional recreation. Pontoni’s term, which is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate, will run through May 2nd of 2023.



Meanwhile, Michael B. Sullivan, also of Brighton, has been appointed to serve on the Elevator Safety Board. Sullivan is a branch general manager at Schindler Elevator Corporation and was appointed to represent the elevator constructors' union for a term expiring July 22nd, 2025.



The Elevator Safety Board promulgates rules and prepares examinations in relation to contractor licenses. The Board also conducts hearings to determine whether an elevator contractor license or certificate of competency or commission should be suspended or revoked. His appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate, which is expected.



Photos - LinkedIn