Twenty-Five Years Later: Remembering Michigan Victims of 9/11

September 11, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A couple originally from Dexter lost their daughter on 9/11. Bev Titus says she felt an unusual energy the morning her 28-year-old daughter Alicia was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175, which struck the south tower of the World Trade Center.



"I got up and went out and started coffee, and I turned on the TV, which I rarely did, because I really didn't like that in the morning," she said in a previous interview. "But I sat down with my coffee just in time to see Alicia's plane hit. And I didn't know it was her."



Her husband John was in a staff meeting at work at the time of the terrorist attacks.



"This lady from next door, Gayle, from another office, comes charging in the door and went up and turned the TV on and said there's something was happening. At that point I was in denial. I thought there are a thousand planes flying out every minute, what are the odds that she could be on that?"



Bev and John say Alicia was in very good place, with a boyfriend, baby nephew and family she loved, a job she enjoyed and a future full of promise.



"She was just shining from ear-to-ear with happiness and love, and joy. It was wonderful to see," said Bev.



John wrote a book "Losing Alicia: A Father's Journey After 9/11," linked below. The family also launched the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund.



Alicia Titus is among 42 9/11 victims either from, or with connections to Michigan, honored through the Michigan Remembers 9-11 Fund.



Founder Patrick L. Anderson is a World Trade Center survivor and founder of the Michigan Remembers 9-11 Fund, which maintains a list and brief bios of those lost, linked below.



"For the past quarter century, we have strived to keep alive the memory of each person with ties to Michigan who lost their life on September 11, 2001," said Anderson. "We remain committed to sharing their names and stories, and to denying the attackers' desire to erase them from history."



Anderson will be remembering the events of that day during a special ceremony at Selfridge Air Force Base.