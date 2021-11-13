12 Days of Gleaners Underway

November 13, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Friday kicked off the 12 Days of Gleaners, an annual partnership between WHMI and the Gleaners Community Food Bank to help make sure local families in need get a full-course holiday meal.



Gleaners estimates there are more than 1,000 area families who will need assistance to put a holiday meal on the table. In the past, the organization’s buying power allowed a $20 donation to make a full holiday meal a possibility, but as Bridget Brown, Gleaner’s Director of Food Secure Livingston, tells WHMI, they have been impacted like everyone by higher prices. Because of that, she says it now costs $25 to do that.



Brown says that fortunately, the Ford Motor Company Fund has stepped up to double all donations made during the 12 Days of Gleaners, meaning a $25 donation will provide a full holiday meal to two local families. In addition, Bob Maxey Ford in Howell will make a $20 donation for every test drive made between now and Thanksgiving.



You’ll find the donation link below.