12 Days Of Gleaners Targets Child Food Insecurity

November 22, 2021

By Jon King





With just days left in WHMI’s 12 Days of Gleaners, officials are highlighting the food needs of children in Livingston County.



The annual partnership between WHMI and the Gleaners Community Food Bank makes sure local families in need get a full-course holiday meal with a $25 donation, which is being matched by the Ford Motor Company Fund. Donations are being accepted through Thanksgiving Day.



However, Bridget Brown, Gleaner’s Director of Food Secure Livingston, tells WHMI that the issue goes beyond just the holiday period, with statistics showing that about 1 in 10 kids in Livingston County are at risk of hunger.



Brown says another factor that is hitting them hard this year is the rise in food prices. Whereas last year $20 would allow them to purchase a holiday meal for four, this year it is $25. She says that while for many of us the rise in prices is irritating, it is something that we can absorb. But for those at risk of food insecurity, it puts them in a position of having to decide between purchasing healthy food for their family or taking care of a rent or car payment.



For that reason, Brown hopes everyone who can do so, will click the link below and help to make a difference this holiday season.