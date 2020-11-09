12 Days Of Gleaners Set To Kick Off Saturday

November 9, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





WHMI and the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston County are once again teaming up to help make sure local families in need get a full-course holiday meal.



Gleaners estimates there are 1,000 area families who will need assistance to put a holiday meal on the table and with the organization’s buying power, a full meal is possible with just a $20 donation. Starting this Saturday, November 14th and lasting through Thanksgiving, WHMI’s 12 Days of Gleaners will seek donations to make sure every family has a holiday meal.



Speaking on WHMI’s Mike & Jon in the Morning, Gleaner’s Director of Food Secure Livingston Bridget Brown says the campaign is needed more than ever this year to assist struggling families and that the holiday meal they are assembling for area families is a fill Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings.



To further help, the Ford Fund is once again doubling all donations made during the 12 Days of Gleaners, which means a $20 donation will provide a full holiday meal to two local families.