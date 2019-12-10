12 Days Of Gleaners To Provide More Than 265,000 Local Meals

December 10, 2019

The community stepped up in a big way during a recent fundraising partnership between WHMI and the Gleaners Community Food Bank.



According to figures provided by Gleaners, a final tally of money received during WHMI’s recent 12 Days of Gleaners indicates members of the Livingston County community donated $44,241 during the twelve-day period that ended on Thanksgiving. With the Ford Fund matching all donations dollar for dollar, a total of $88,483 was raised for the project to provide every family in need with a full holiday meal. That was the second-highest amount raised in the past four years and was $6,000 over budget.



Using Gleaners organizational buying power, that money will provide 265,449 meals through the Shared Harvest Pantry in Genoa Township, which is set up like a store, allowing clients to shop for what they need as if they were making a trip to the supermarket. (JK)