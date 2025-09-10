Turn Up The Amp! Tonight

September 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free live music series continues tonight in downtown Brighton.



Turn Up The Amp! Takes place from 7 to 8:30pm at the Amphitheater on the Mill Pond.



Tonight features the Neon Jungle, described as “modern popular music with a martini twist!”



The concert includes a food drive for the Livingston County Hunger Council, and attendees are asked to please bring a non-perishable food item to donate. Monetary donations are also gladly accepted.



The non-profit Hunger Council website states it is a “collaborative body made up of a cross-section of the community dedicated to ending hunger in Livingston County. The Council is made up of government agencies, non-profits, local businesses and private citizens who have committed to making our community a place where everyone has access to the nutritious food they need, when they need it”. Some included in the group are Gleaners, Salvation Army, United Way, Meals on Wheels, Food Pantries, Trinity, etc.