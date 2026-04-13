Section Of Famous "Tunnel Of Trees" Collapses

April 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A section of Michigan’s famous “Tunnel of Trees” collapsed and washed out after excessive rainfall over the weekend.



It’s a section of M-119 in northern Michigan. Rain, flooding, and snow melt all reportedly contributed to the road and other damages.



The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office issued a Flooding Alert for travelers on M-119 between Island View and Division Road.



The Good Hart General Store, a 1930's general store located on M-119, issued the following on social media Monday:



“We are very saddened to report that an area of Tunnel of Trees M-119 has collapsed due to excessive rain fall combined with snow melt (just south of Division between Cross Village and Good Hart). This comes after a partial shut down of the road earlier in the week south of Stutsmanville, also due to spring erosion. Our thoughts are with friends in Pellston and Cheboygan who are far facing worse situations.”



The Tunnel of Trees in Harbor Springs is a 20-mile scenic driving route with gorgeous views leading to Cross Village through a canopy of trees that snakes its way along the Lake Michigan shoreline. It’s often referred to as “one of the most scenic stretches of highway in America”.



Photos: Good Hart General Store & ECSO.