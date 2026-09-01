Tuesday Shuttle Offered to WLAHS Food Pantry During Main St. Bridge Closure

September 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Beginning Tuesday, September 1, People's Express will run a shuttle to and from the Whitmore Lake Area Human Services (WLAHS) food pantry for those that have had limited access due to the Main Street Bridge closure.



According to the township, this temporary Tuesday shuttle will pick up clients from Northfield Township Community Center, Northfield Estates and adjacent neighborhoods, bringing them to the Food Pantry and back.



The shuttle will run on Food Pantry Tuesdays for the duration of the Main St. bridge project so long as there is active ridership.



For those that plan to utilize the Food Pantry Shuttle, you're asked to be at one of the assigned pick-up locations at least 5 minutes prior to the posted estimated pick-up time.



Food Pantry Tuesday Shuttle Schedule:



· 11:15 a.m. Pickup at Northfield Township Community Center, 9101 Main St., in rear parking lot (Stop A on the map below)



· 11:30 a.m. Pickups at Northfield Estates, with approximately five minutes at each of their three entrances



o Stop B (approx. 11:30am) - Northfield Estates Barker Rd entrance near Wildwood Lake Dr.



o Stop C (approx. 11:35am) - Northfield Estates Barker Rd entrance near Lakewood Dr.



o Stop D (approx. 11:40am) - Northfield Estates Eight Mile Rd entrance



· 12:00 p.m. Arrive at Whitmore Lake Area Human Services - 45 minutes allowed for Food Pantry shopping



· 12:45 p.m. Depart Whitmore Lake Area Human Services



· 1:00 p.m. Return stops at Northfield Estates



· 1:15 p.m. Return stop at Northfield Township Community Center, in back parking lot



More information is linked below.



Photo courtesy of WLAHS.