TSA Agent Accused of Mishandling Working Dog at DTW

May 9, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A TSA Agent is accused of aggressively mishandling a bomb-sniffing dog at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW).



A statement from TSA was released after video footage emerged on May 7th on social media that showed the handler aggressively pulling the TSA explosive detection canine while in a DTW terminal.



In the video, the dog appeared to be aggressively pulled by the TSA handler whenever the dog approached people or wandered too far from the handler.



TSA said the handler’s behavior is unacceptable and officials at DTW removed him from the position pending completion of an investigation.



The dog was sent to the veterinarian for a wellness exam.



A photo of the TSA's statement is attached, captured from the TSA's Official Twitter Page.



A link to the TSA Twitter page is also provided.