Trustee: Data Center Could Bring Much Needed Property Tax Revenue to Howell Twp

September 22, 2025

Nik Rajkovic





UPDATE: Tuesday night's public hearing has been moved to the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center - Howell High School's Auditorium. More information is on the township website. That link is provided.





Water and electricity remain valid concerns for Howell Township residents, scrambling to learn more about data centers, such as what they do, and how it may impact their community.



The township's Planning Commission is hosting a public hearing Tuesday evening on rezoning property near Grand River Avenue and Fleming Road to make way for a proposed data center.



Trustee Bob Wilson says he had similar questions heading into a recent tour of a data center in Ohio.



"The trip was sponsored by DTE. They showed us a lot of information and guaranteed us our electric bills will not be going up, and in fact, he told us why they would go down," Wilson told WHMI News.



"A lot of people are concerned about the water. (Marion-Howell-Oceola-Genoa Water Authority) was with us, and the guy from MHOG said he could supply that demand without any problem at all."



Wilson acknowledged the proposed data center is moving fast, without much public input. He suggests a public vote on it.



Otherwise, Wilson now supports a data center in Howell Township, citing much needed property tax revenue for both schools and local roads.



"It could had $20 million to Howell Township's budget annually, or more," he said. "That could go to schools. There are only certain things our government is allowed to spend tax money on. One is definitely schools. It could definitely pave all our roads in our township."



Tuesday's public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 pm at the Howell Township Hall on Byron Road. The agenda is attached below.



Photo courtesy of Associated Press.