Trunk-A-Palooza Car Trunk Sale Sunday In Whitmore Lake

May 13, 2019

A popular car trunk sale will return to the Whitmore Lake area later this month.



Trunk-A-Palooza will take place on Sunday, May 19th in the Whitmore Lake Middle School parking lot located on Main Street. Described as a garage sale on wheels, the event is being organized by the Northfield Township Downtown Development Authority. Vendors are invited to sell furniture, collectibles, art, baked goods, crafts and just about anything else from their car and parking space. For those looking to do some spring cleaning and get rid of stuff, DDA board member Dana Forrester says vendors can sell just about anything, so long as it’s legal. For those into arts or crafts, she says it’s a great, cheap way to showcase your wares. Last year’s event drew close to 50 vendors. Proceeds will benefit Whitmore Lake Downtown Beautification. Forrester says there’s a designated fund toward anything to help beautify the downtown area such as flower pots that elementary kids plant flowers in.



Trunk-A-Palooza is free to attend and shop from 1 to 4pm. The vendor fee is $5 cash per parking space and vendors can rent more than one space. Vendors should arrive between noon and 12:45pm, but should not come before noon. There is no advance registration as it’s first come, first serve but vendors are encouraged to RSVP through the Facebook event page. That link is provided. (JM)