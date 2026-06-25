Trump Administration Loses Appeal Over Access To Personal Information Of Michigan Voters

June 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / Associated Press / News@whmi.com





Michigan can keep a lid on the personal information of registered voters, a federal appeals court said Wednesday in the latest defeat for the Trump administration - which has been trying to get key details from dozens of states.



The release of birth dates, driver's license numbers and partial Social Security numbers is not covered by a law cited by the U.S. Justice Department, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 opinion, upholding the decision of a federal judge in Lansing, Michigan.



In addition to Michigan, judges so far have rejected efforts in Maryland, Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Oregon, Rhode Island and Wisconsin. In Georgia, a judge dismissed a lawsuit because it had been filed in the wrong city, prompting the government to refile elsewhere.



Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said the federal government only could receive a list of registered voters, similar to any member of the general public.



The Trump administration said it wants the personal information of voters to ensure that Michigan is complying with federal election law. In a court filing, it cited “anomalies” and other complaints.



Attorneys for Michigan, however, said the government has other goals, including the creation of a national voter file and sharing information with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to see if noncitizens have signed up and voted.



At least 13 states have either provided or promised to hand over their voter registration lists to the government, according to the Brennan Center for Justice and Associated Press reporting: Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.