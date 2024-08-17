Trump to Speak in Howell Tuesday

August 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



President Donald Trump will deliver remarks on crime and safety in Howell this week. According to the campaign, the GOP presidential nominee is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



"Since Kamala Harris took office, Americans have watched crime, chaos, and tragedy erupt across the country. Michigan is feeling effects of Kamala’s border crisis first-hand as unnecessary illegal immigrant crime rampages across the state. Radical Michigan Democrats have created sanctuary cities to harbor illegal aliens, and they’re promoting policies allow illegal immigrants who have been caught by law enforcement to receive rent assistance," the release said.



"Dangerously liberal Kamala Harris has done absolutely nothing to thwart the crime wave. Let the record show, Kamala has let violent criminals off easy, shielded illegal immigrant drug dealers from deportation, and helped bail out convicted violent criminals to commit more crime. In Kamala Harris’ America, crime runs rampant, and our Men and Women in Blue are ridiculed."



Trump's visit to Howell follows two recent Michigan stops by his vice presidential nominee JD Vance, in Macomb and Kent Counties.



Democrats will be holding their national convention in Chicago this week.



Michigan Republicans are scheduled to host their state convention in Flint next Saturday.