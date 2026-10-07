Trump Officials Highlight Support for Small Businesses During Visit to Howell

October 7, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Howell-based defense contractor on Tuesday welcomed a pair of Trump administration officials, invited by Congressman and Army veteran Tom Barrett.



Highland Engineering produces items like mobile kitchen units, water purification and other equipment for the military. It began in 1986 as a fixture and automation design firm serving the automotive industry.



“We’re a small business manufacturer. We’re family-owned. We’ve been here for 40 years,” Highland President Ralph Beebe told WHMI News. “The economy under the current administration is great for business. We appreciate their efforts with deregulation and a lot of other assistance for business.”



“We have 68 great local employees and support hundreds in the extended families in this county, and we’re proud to do it.”



Barrett, who recently joined Highland to celebrate its anniversary, welcomed Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Kelly Loeffler and Administrator of the U.S. General Services Administration Ed Forst to highlight their efforts to support small businesses and workers.



The visit, according to Barrett’s office, showcased the important partnership between small businesses and the federal government, and the officials also discussed their work to lower taxes and foster an economy where workers and small businesses can succeed.



“At Highland Engineering and small businesses across mid-Michigan, people work hard to do their jobs and provide for their families,” said Barrett. “I’ve been leading the charge to build an economy where everyone can succeed, and that starts with lowering costs for families. We delivered no tax on overtime, no tax on tips, and other tax relief that has put more money back in people’s pockets — and there is a lot more to be done. Thank you to Administrator Loeffler and Administrator Forst for coming to Howell to see the good work happening here in our communities.”



“Michigan has long been at the heart of America’s industrial strength, and in visiting Highland Engineering today we saw that legacy in action,” said Loeffler. “New orders are fueling growth and more opportunities for its employees — a powerful example of what the America First economic agenda means for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Thanks to President Trump’s commitment to American industry and its workers, and with leadership from congressional leaders like Congressman Barrett, we are bringing vital industries home and restoring the jobs that sustain families and communities across the state.”



“Small businesses like Highland Engineering are the backbone of our economy and critical partners in strengthening our nation's industrial and defense capabilities,” said Forst. “In line with President Trump’s commitment to American manufacturing, GSA is opening doors for domestic innovators like Highland to win the federal contracts and secure opportunities necessary to put the American people and products first.”