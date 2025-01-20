State Rep. Woolford Attends Inauguration

January 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker was among those gathered in Washington D.C. for the inauguration of Donald Trump.



Trump became the 47th president of the United States on Monday and took the oath of office during his second inauguration. He said “In America, the impossible is what we do best” and vowed a "golden age" for the country. Trump was expected to issue a flurry of executive orders.



Michigan’s 50th House District State Representative Jason Woolford, a Howell Republican, attended today’s inauguration and was one of only two at-large electors in Michigan.



Woolford attended the inauguration along with Pastor Lorenzo Sewell from Detroit, who was the invocation speaker at the ceremony after doing the invocation at last month’s meeting of the Electoral College in Michigan where he and Woolford met.



Woolford said “I consider it an incredible privilege to have had the opportunity to cast my vote for President-Elect Trump as an elector, and I’m looking forward to seeing the fruition of last month’s meeting of Michigan’s presidential electors”.



It was Woolford’s first time attending an inauguration and he told WHMI it was exciting and the atmosphere was very positive among the tens of thousands of people on a very cold day. He noted the invite came through leadership and Trump’s team, adding they were very fortunate to be invited.



Woolford said Trump had encouraging words and focused on being a nation full of compassion through being peacemakers, noting there’s a big difference being a “peacekeeper” and a “peacemaker". Woolford and his wife are attending the President’s Ball tonight.



Woolford said “House Republicans regaining a majority in Michigan definitely mirrors the same shift in our political landscape that resulted in President-Elect Trump’s resounding electoral victory. Americans are exhausted with progressive politicians’ disregard for the rule of law and their assault on our family, our children, and our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. These concerns are what animated the America First movement and got Trump back into the White House, and they will be some of the highest priorities addressed by House Republicans this term”.



Sewell delivered a highly animated and nearly word-for-word recital of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech as he closed out the audience in prayer. The homage garnered much attention, praise, and some criticism online for his spirited delivery. Sewell was a mainstay of Trump events throughout the 2024 presidential campaign. Shortly after the inauguration, Sewell announced on social media that he was launching a cryptocurrency to fund his ministry’s activities.



Meanwhile, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement as Trump took the oath of office:



“I want to congratulate President Trump as he begins his second term, and I look forward to getting to work on the priorities we share. Here in Michigan, we are focused on creating good-paying, local jobs, fixing the damn roads, fighting for our advanced manufacturing industries including autos, defense, maritime, and aerospace, and working with our partners in Canada to keep costs low for working families and small businesses. Together, with Republicans and Democrats in Lansing and the new administration in DC, I know we can lower costs, bring more manufacturing back to Michigan, boost research and innovation, and cut red tape. In 2025, let’s collaborate to solve problems and keep getting things done for the people of Michigan.”