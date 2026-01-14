GoFundMe For Dearborn Ford Worker Suspended After Heckling Trump

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





****This article contains profane language that might not be appropriate for certain audiences.





A GoFundMe campaign for a Dearborn Ford worker suspended from his job for heckling President Donald Trump Tuesday easily surpassed $300,000 Wednesday afternoon.



While Trump was in Michigan at the auto plant, worker TJ Sabula yelled something at the president that included the words “pedophile protector.”



Trump responded by mouthing the F-bomb and raising his middle finger.



The GoFundMe was set up to support Sabula during his suspension. It states the following:



“On January 13th, 2026 TJ Sabula, a worker at the Ford Rouge Plant, voiced concerns about President Donald J Trump during the president's visit to the plant. The president responded to TJ with his middle finger saying “F*CK you” and “You’re Fired”. Ford responded by suspending TJ without pay. TJ is a father of two young children, husband, and is a proud United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 600 line worker. Funds donated will support TJ and his family to cover expenses during this time of uncertainty”.



White House spokesman Steven Cheung said, “A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.”



The Oakland County Republican Party commented it “strongly condemns the inappropriate actions by an auto worker during yesterday’s presidential visit in Dearborn. That conduct reflected poorly on the State of Michigan and the Ford brand, and he should face the appropriate consequences for that behavior. No individual, regardless of personal views or the setting, is above basic standards of professionalism and respect. Behavior that would be unacceptable in a school or workplace should be treated the same way here. Accountability matters, and appropriate consequences should follow, just as they would for anyone else who acted inappropriately in a professional environment”.



Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel released the following statement: “I never thought we would see an American president welcome Chinese automakers and tell an American autoworker to fuck off… but here we are. Although we’re not as surprised since he has been telling working people to fuck off since last January. Donald Trump is a disaster for Michigan workers.”



Photo:GoFundMe.