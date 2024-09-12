Trump Campaign Announces Flint Town Hall

September 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



According to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the 45th President of the United States of America will hold a Town Hall in Flint, moderated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, on Tuesday, September 17.



"After Michigan voters have been forced to suffer three and a half years of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s dangerously liberal policies, President Trump will meet with Michiganders to listen to their concerns and share his vision to make America affordable again.



The auto industry is the backbone of Michigan’s economy, and Kamala Harris’ actions have only shown that she will destroy it. If Kamala Harris has her way with a gas-powered car ban, Michigan will lose, at minimum, nearly 40,000 jobs. It’s painfully clear that Michiganders cannot afford four more years of Kamala Harris, and voters in the Great Lakes State are eager to hear how President Trump will lower inflation and protect the auto industry."



It is scheduled for 7p at the Dort Financial Center. Doors open at 3p.



Register for general admission tickets below.



Harris for President Michigan Communications Director Alyssa Bradley released the following statement:



“Donald Trump failed Michigan workers and killed Michigan jobs as President—and on Tuesday, Michiganders will see the same thing they saw on the debate stage: an unhinged, angry old man who is only focused on himself, and doesn’t have a single solution to offer to make their lives better. Instead, Trump’s Project 2025 agenda would raise costs on middle-class families by nearly $4,000 a year, send inflation skyrocketing, and send jobs overseas, just like he did last time. Only one candidate in this race has a record of creating jobs in Michigan and has real plans to lower costs for families, and that’s Kamala Harris.”