Truck Rollover Backs Up US-23 Traffic For Several Hours

July 13, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Traffic was backed up for several hours on US-23 this morning after a truck rolled over in the median.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at approximately 5:38am to a single vehicle roll over injury crash on northbound US-23, south of White Lake Road in Tyrone Township. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 33-year-old Van Buren Township resident was operating a 2019 Toyota straight box truck, became distracted and began to leave the roadway. The driver over-corrected and lost control, with the truck leaving the right side of the roadway and striking the guardrail before overturning.



The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt and suffered only minor cuts, refused treatment and was released at the scene. The box truck was unloaded by hand, extending the right lane closure for three and a half hours. Speed and alcohol use do not appear to be factors in the crash. Deputies were assisted on the scene by Fenton Area Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance.