Pick-Up Truck Hits Pedestrian Near Downtown Howell

May 16, 2019

A vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Tuesday near downtown Howell is under investigation.



It happened at East Grand River and National Street around 10:30am. Sergeant Dunn with the Howell Police Department tells WHMI a pick-up truck was traveling southbound on North National Street and turning eastbound onto Grand River. He says an elderly female was simultaneously crossing Grand River from North National to South National and was in the crosswalk. Dunn says as the driver made the turn, he was unable to see the woman and struck her at what was described as low speed contact.



The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment with unknown injuries but was said to be conscious and alert at the scene. The incident remains under investigation. (JM)