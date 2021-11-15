Truck Fire Temporarily Closes US-23 In Green Oak Township

November 15, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A truck fire temporarily closed a portion of US-23 in Livingston County over the weekend.



The Green Oak Township Fire Department was dispatched just before 10pm Saturday for a report of a truck on fire in the northbound lanes of US-23 at Silver Lake Road.



Green Oak Fire Chief Kevin Gentry tells WHMI that units arrived to find a semi-tractor heavily involved in fire. Gentry says while the trailer was full of paper products, the driver had disconnected the truck cab from the trailer, preventing the situation from becoming worse than it was.



Green Oak units extinguished the fire, which an investigation revealed to apparently have started from a brake system malfunction.



The Green Oak Township Police Department and Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post shut down the northbound lanes of US-23 for approximately 20 minutes to allow the fire to be extinguished.





Photos courtesy of Mac Perrine