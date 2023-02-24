Truck Driver Indicted In Crash That Killed Local Family

February 24, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The truck driver previously charged in a crash that killed a Livingston County family has been indicted by a grand jury for five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.



29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving a tractor trailer on I-75 in Shelby County Ohio that hit two vehicles on Christmas Eve of last year. Those vehicles carried 32-year old Lauren Hahn, 63-year-old Kimbery A. Siegrist, 32-year-old Jeremy D.R. Boehne, and Boehne’s pregnant wife, Karen Boehne.



The Boehne’s were both former graduates of Hartland High School. Siegrist was a Brighton resident.



The case was forwarded to the grand jury after a toxicology report showed Rocubert was under the influence of amphetamines, cocaine, and methamphetamine at the time of the crash.



Rocubert is set for arraignment in Ohio next week.