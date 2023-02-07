Truck Driver Enters Plea In Fatal Christmas Eve Crash In Ohio

February 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A truck driver has entered a plea to charges filed in connection with tragic crashes on Christmas Eve in Ohio that killed a Brighton woman and three family members – one of whom was pregnant.



A semi-truck driven by 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert of Florida was traveling northbound on I-75 in Franklin Township and went through a cable barrier and the median before striking two vehicles the four had been riding in. The three-vehicle crash happened on southbound I-75 in Franklin Township and shut down the freeway for almost seven hours.



63-year-old Kimberly Siegrist of Brighton; her two daughters 33-year-old Karen Boehne and 32-year-old Lauren Hahn; and 32-year-old Jeremy Boehne were all killed in the three-vehicle crash.



Rocubert, who sustained minor injuries, was charged with five counts of vehicular homicide as Karen Boehne was pregnant.



Rocubert appeared in Sidney Municipal Court in Ohio and entered a no-contest plea to a single count of vehicular homicide in exchange for four others being dropped. A pre-sentence interview is set for next week.



Rocubert will be sentenced March 14th.