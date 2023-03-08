Truck Crashes Into Milford Montessori School

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A pick-up truck crashed through a school in Milford this afternoon – sending one student to a hospital.



Milford Police officers were dispatched shortly before 2pm to the Milford Montessori School at Commerce and Duck Lake Roads on a report of an injury accident. It was reported a full-size pick-up truck drove through the north wall into the building.



Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle inside of the building. It’s estimated the vehicle penetrated approximately 20 feet into the school. Police say the initial investigation suggests the vehicle was heading south bound and jumped the curb on the south side of Commerce Road.



School was in session at the time and one student was transported to the hospital. Police said the student presented injuries, but was alert and talking. There are no other known injuries as of press time. The school serves those ranging in age from 6-months to 6-years-old.



The 38-year-old male driver from Highland Township was found on scene and did not present any injuries. Police say at this time, it is unknown if intoxicating substances played a role in the incident. The driver was transported to a local hospital where officers were to obtain a blood sample for analysis.



Police said all on-duty officers responded to the incident and handled the scene, children and parents with compassion and professionalism. The investigation is ongoing and any determination regarding potential charges is contingent on the results of the blood analysis and/or other evidence.



Responding entities included the Milford Police and Fire Departments, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Commerce Fire Department, Star EMS, and Superior Ambulance.



School Facebook photo.