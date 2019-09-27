Truck Blocks Freeway Ramp For Hours On Thursday

September 27, 2019

A local freeway ramp was closed for more than six hours following a truck accident Thursday.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched at about 4pm to a single vehicle crash on the eastbound I-96 off ramp to M-59 in Howell Township. The investigation revealed a 2006 Kenworth Tractor pulling a Great Dane trailer was exiting the eastbound ramp at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and partially rolled onto its side.



The 42 year old driver from Virginia did not report any injuries from the crash. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel with the Howell Area Fire Department, Michigan Department of Transportation and Corrigan's Towing. The ramp to M-59 was closed for approximately 6 1/2 hours while the truck was removed and cleaned up. (JK)