Large Trout Stocked In Huron River & Spring Mill Pond

April 2, 2024

Approximately 2,800 adult trout were recently stocked by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in the local area.



The fish are retired broodstock from Michigan’s state fish hatcheries.



The fish were stocked in the Huron River in the Proud Lake Recreation Area in Oakland County, downstream of the Proud Lake Dam, with approximately 1,370 brown trout and 1,400 rainbow trout, all ranging in size from 13 inches to 19 inches.



In the Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area in Livingston County approximately 450 brown trout and 200 rainbow trout were stocked, also ranging from 13 inches to 19 inches.



In addition, 400 yearling rainbow trout were stocked in the Huron River and 100 in Spring Mill Pond. The MDNR advises that anglers should be aware that some portion of the yearlings may at first be smaller than the minimum size limit of 8 inches.



Special regulations apply for anglers interested in targeting the trout:



The Huron River at Proud Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing October 1st through March 31st. From April 1-29, anglers are limited to flies only, catch-and-release fishing - with the exception that children under 12 may keep one trout sized between 8 inches and 12 inches.



The Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing March 15-31. From April 1-29, anglers are limited to artificial lures only, catch-and-release fishing.



On both bodies of water, beginning April 30th, all baits are allowed and anglers may keep up to five trout over 8 inches, but only three over 15 inches.



While the fish are stocked upstream of the advisory, the MDNR reminds that the Huron River is under a “Do Not Eat” fish consumption advisory from Wixom Road south to Lake Erie due to elevated PFAS levels in fish. The main source of contamination in Norton Creek has been addressed, but the per-fluoroalkl and poly-fluoroalkl substances advisory is still in place until further testing. These trout do not reside in the Huron River for long periods of time. Touching the fish or water is not considered a health concern.



The Spring Mill Pond is not connected to the Huron River and not affected by the consumption advisory.