Troopers Arrest Man for Suspected Sex Trafficking in Lyon Township

November 10, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Michigan State Police arrested a suspected sex trafficker during a stop to assist a disabled vehicle along I-96 in Lyon Township.



On Thursday, Nov. 2nd, just after 3:00 a.m., troopers stopped to help a vehicle stopped on the side of eastbound I-96 near Old Plank Road in Lyon Township.



Inside the vehicle was 30-year-old Javonte Odom of Toledo, Ohio and two younger females. While conversing, the troopers noticed their stories seemed a bit off, and brought them to the station for further questioning.



According to the Oakland Press, police learned that one of the passengers, a 16-year-old, was has been reported as missing in Ohio.



After obtaining a search warrant, investigators discovered that a commercial sex ad had been posted from the side of I-96 at some point during their trip.



Odom is being held at the Oakland County Jail on a number of human trafficking charges, including trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution, child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, distributing shield sexually abusive activity, and possession of a child sexually abusive material.



The other female in the vehicle, a 19-year-old, was released.



MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said the two females likely were involved in an abusive situation, and thanked the troopers for their diligence in asking questions at the scene.



Odom is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.



A link to the Oakland Press article with more information is provided.