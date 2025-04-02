Troopers Arrest Four, Seize Five Guns After Reported Drive By Shooting in Flint

April 2, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Four people, including two teens, are in custody after an alleged drive by shooting in Flint on Tuesday.



Troopers from the Flint Secure Cities Patrol were notified of the reported shooting on Perry Street at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Tweet from the MSP Third District.



The preliminary investigation showed that one person was struck by gunfire.



The suspects were said to be in a Chevrolet Blazer, which troopers found and conducted a traffic stop at Dupont Street near Flushing Road. The vehicle was occupied by five passengers.



A rear passenger reportedly had a pistol that troopers saw as they approached the vehicle. One of the passengers allegedly attempted to run from the vehicle before being detained when the troopers were having them exit the vehicle so they could secure the gun. The other four were handcuffed without incident.



Five firearms and a “quantity of analogues” were recovered during a search of the vehicle. The firearms all reportedly had auto-sears attached which made them fully automatic.



A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old are both being held at the Juvenile Justice Center and a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man are at the Genesee County Jail. The fifth person was released on scene.



“This was great work by troopers and Flint officers,” Spl/Lt. Kim Vetter said. “Not only were they able to get these suspects off the street, they were able to get these illegal firearms out of our neighborhoods.”



The evidence gathered was turned over to the Genesee County Prosecutor for review.



(photo credit: MSP Third District via X)