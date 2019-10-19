Trivia Night To Raise Funds For Homeless Center

October 19, 2019

An upcoming event will kick off November as Homeless Awareness Month and benefit a local nonprofit that supports homeless individuals in Livingston County.



The Severe Weather Network (SWN) is a volunteer-run organization that provides a safe refuge for Livingston County’s homeless men and women during the cold, winter months. Operating from a leased building site during the months of December through mid-April, the Severe Weather Center offers its guests complimentary transportation, a hot dinner, continental breakfast, and access to showering facilities and laundry facilities. The SWN also works collaboratively with area agencies by connecting each guest to those that are best equipped to assist and support them in their transition to affordable housing.



The all-volunteer organization operates solely on donations and grants, with transportation and lease payments as the greatest expenditures totaling over $23,000 per season. To support its efforts, the SWN is holding a Trivia Night Fundraiser on November 2nd from 7 to 11pm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brighton. Diane Duncan, chairperson for the SWN’s Board of Directors, says Trivia Night will be a competitive evening that includes raffles, giveaways, and testimonies sharing the organization’s impact in the community.



Duncan says many people are surprised that a homeless shelter is needed in the community, but explains that while homelessness may not seem prevalent in the area, it’s very much a reality. Duncan tells WHMI, "Homelessness here in Livingston County doesn’t look the same as it does in neighboring counties. You don’t typically see a homeless individual sleeping in the storefronts in downtown Howell or downtown Brighton. You don’t see a homeless individual pushing a cart street down main corridors of our cities. But where you will see these individuals are out in the parking lots of 24 hour stores, park and rides, camping at one of the state campgrounds. So there is a significant need here."



Duncan says when people realize there is a need, they next want to know how they can help. She adds the kind of help the SWN needs is volunteers and donations, which is what the Trivia Night aims to bring in. All proceeds from the event will be utilized to operate the Severe Weather Center and its guests in housing transitions, as well as providing things like rides to medical appointments and laundry vouchers.



Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. They can be purchased online through the link below or by check. For more information, contact Diane Duncan via email at livingstonswn@gmail.com or by calling 810-534-7625, or see the attachment below. (DK)