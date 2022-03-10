Man Shot By MSP Trooper Sentenced On Multiple Charges

March 10, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Grand Rapids man who was shot last year in Howell Township by a Michigan State Police trooper will serve prison time.



21-year-old Tristan Stavedahl earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, which was reduced from manufacturing/distributing. He also pleaded guilty as charged to three counts of felony firearms, and separate single counts of assault with a weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. As part of the deal with prosecutors, one count of carrying a concealed weapon was dismissed.



Stavedahl was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court earlier this month and remanded to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was ordered to serve a minimum of two years and a maximum of ten years behind bars on the varying charges with no credit for time served. For the felony firearms charges, those sentences are to be served consecutively and carry two-year prison terms with credit for 323 days served.



Stavedahl was shot on April 13th, 2021 by a Detective Trooper who was in the area searching for a car theft suspect. State Police said that Stavedahl was armed when he encountered the trooper, who opened fire. After the shooting, Stavedahl was taken to a hospital for treatment, where authorities said additional methamphetamine was discovered.



The larger incident began when authorities were investigating a stolen vehicle that had been abandoned after crashing near Milett and Lyton Roads. About a half hour later, another stolen vehicle crash was reported in the vicinity.