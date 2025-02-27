Triple Fatal Crash On I-96 In Howell Township

February 27, 2025

Three people were killed and two others critically injured in a fatal crash on I-96 in Howell Township on Wednesday afternoon.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 3:30pm to a two-vehicle injury crash on eastbound I-96, east of M-59/Highland Road.



The Office says preliminary investigation indicates that a 2010 BMW was traveling west on I-96. The BMW had left the roadway and entered the grass median. It continued over to the eastbound lanes of I-96 - crashing into a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer.



The driver of the BMW was identified as a 54-year-old Sterling Heights man, who was pronounced deceased at Sparrow Hospital.



The driver of the Mountaineer was identified as a 68-year-old Fowlerville man, who was pronounced deceased on scene.



The Office says there were three passengers to the Mountaineer. One passenger was identified as a 91-year-old Howell woman, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The other two passengers were both Fowlerville residents. They were identified as being females age 69 and 37. Both were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in critical condition.



The Office says alcohol, speed, and seatbelt use remain under investigation.



The freeway was shut down for four hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Michigan State Police, Fowlerville Police, the Howell Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, and MDOT.