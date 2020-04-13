Trio Files For Howell Twp. Board

April 13, 2020

By Jon King





A slate of women has filed to run for spots on the Howell Township Board of Trustees.



Judith Minton, Laurel Castiglione and Courtney White filed nominating petitions to run in the August 5th primary as Democrats for three township trustee positions, saying they have, “deep experience in business and fundraising” and pledged to, “represent a broader section of the township than the current board.”



Minton, who has more than 35 years of sales experience and professional fundraising for major universities, says the current Howell Township board does not represent the entire community and is “dominated by one political viewpoint.” She believes the township needs leadership that is “transparent in its communication and forward thinking in planning” for the future.



Castiglione, a GM retiree, was part of the EV1 team that launched GM’s first electric vehicle, who now does digital communication consulting. She says she will use her skills as a team builder to bring people together and that it is critical to plan for traffic flow and protect open spaces and parks, while respecting the rights of the agricultural and business communities.



White, who coordinates projects for the Barton Malow construction company, believes that currently there is no one on the board representing developed communities in Howell Township as the “current members are rural residents who are less familiar with the needs of people who live in the township’s more densely populated areas.” Additional details about each candidate are available at whmi.com.



Also filing for the August 5th primary are incumbent Republican trustees Matthew Counts, Harold Melton and Jeff Smith.