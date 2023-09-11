Trinity Health Livingston Offers QPR Training

September 11, 2023

A unique training program will be offered later this month that serves as an emergency response to someone in crisis and helps save lives.



Trinity Health Livingston is providing a free Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) training to Livingston County residents on Wednesday, September 27 from 1-2:30 pm.



QPR is a three-step evidence-based practice designed to have everyone feel comfortable in helping someone in suicidal crisis.



Registration is limited to the first 30 people.



To RSVP, those interested in attending can send an email to Patricia.Dempsey@Trinity-Health.org, or by calling 734-712-5728.