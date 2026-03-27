Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Trinity Health Livingston Hospital

March 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new state-of-the-art Trinity Health Livingston Hospital in Genoa Township that’s scheduled to open soon.



Supervisor Kevin Spicher, Clerk Rick Soucy, and Trustee Todd Walker joined other local officials, supporters, and Trinity Health leadership and staff for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.



In making the announcement, Spicher said “The world-class 174,000-square-foot facility will provide much-needed hospital services to Livingston County”.



Trinity is moving its legacy campus from Byron Road in Howell to 7555 Grand River, across from 2|42 Community Church – about eight miles away from the current location.



The new four-story, 174,000-square-foot hospital features 56 acuity care beds so patients can receive the right level of care without needing to move rooms, 18 short-stay beds, 8 operating rooms, intensive cardiac rehab, imaging, a hospital-based medical and surgical specialty practice, a chapel and a cafeteria.



There are two future-build areas ready to support community needs as they grow. The attached medical center is also getting a full renovation to create a modern, connected campus built for healing.



The new hospital is officially set to open April 19th.



A community open house is scheduled on Saturday, April 11th from 10am to 2pm.



In the meantime, Trinity Health Livingston is hosting a Virtual Community Town Hall tomorrow - Tuesday, March 31st - from 10:30 to 11:30am.



More about the project is available in the top provided link. A link to submit questions for the virtual town hall is provided bottom.