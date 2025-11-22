Chelsea Hospital & Trinity Health Livingston Earn "A" Safety Grade

November 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two area hospitals have again earned top marks for safety.



Trinity Health Livingston and Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture hospital between Trinity Health Michigan and University of Michigan Health, have earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for their 2025 Fall Grades.



This marks the sixth straight “A” grade for Trinity Health Livingston. Back in the spring, the hospital earned the “Straight A” designation, which is given to hospitals that have earned an “A” grade in at least five consecutive cycles.



The Leapfrog Group is an independent national non-profit watchdog focused on patient safety.



Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.



John O’Malley, President of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center Brighton said “Receiving an ‘A’ grade validates the rigorous standards and safety protocols our teams uphold every day. “As Livingston County’s only hospital, we are constantly working to reduce harm and deliver the most passionate care possible to our patients, and this recognition reflects those efforts. None of this could be possible without each team member working tirelessly to protect and heal our community with the highest quality care.”



Ben Miles, President of Chelsea Hospital, commented “At Chelsea Hospital, patient safety is more than a goal — it’s a commitment to everyone who entrusts us with their care,” said “It’s truly a privilege to serve our neighbors with compassion, precision, and heart, and we are proud to consistently provide our patients with the high-quality care they deserve.”



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.



Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said “Earning an ‘A’ Grade means Trinity Health Livingston and Chelsea Hospital made a true commitment to put patient safety first. We congratulate the leadership, Boards, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”



To see the full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit the provided link.