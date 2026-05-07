Trinity Health Livingston Earns 7th Straight "A" Safety Grade

May 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Trinity Health Livingston has received an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group - an independent national non-profit watchdog focused on patient safety - for their 2026 Spring Grades.



This is the seventh straight “A” grade for Trinity Health Livingston, allowing the hospital to keep its “Straight A” designation intact, which is earned by hospitals that have received an “A” grade in at least five consecutive cycles.



John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton said “Earning another ‘A’ grade in the midst of moving all operations from our legacy campus in Howell to the new hospital in Brighton, speaks volumes about the dedication and skill of our team. Delivering safe, high-quality care was our number one priority during the hospital move, and to have done so at such an elite level is not only remarkable, but reflective of the talent and dedication of our entire team. I couldn’t be prouder of all we’ve accomplished together.”



Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country using evidence-based measures of patient safety focused exclusively on errors, accidents, injuries and infections.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.



Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, commented “Trinity Health Livingston deserves recognition for its unwavering focus on protecting patients and delivering safe care, earning an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade for seven consecutive cycles. Sustaining this level of excellence over time shows a true, organization-wide commitment to making patient safety a top priority every single day.”



To see the full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit the provided link.