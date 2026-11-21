Two Local Trinity Health Michigan Hospitals Earn “A” Safety Grade

November 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Trinity Health Livingston and Chelsea Hospital have both received an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group - an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety, for their 2026 Fall Grades.



This is the eighth straight “A” grade for Trinity Health Livingston, allowing the hospital to keep its “Straight A” designation intact, which is earned by hospitals that have received an “A” grade in at least five consecutive cycles.



Trinity Health Livingston President John O’Malley said “Earning another ‘A’ grade, especially in the midst of moving operations from our legacy campus in Howell to our brand-new, state-of-the-art campus in Brighton, speaks volumes about our entire team. It truly took a village, with colleagues from across various departments coming together to plan, coordinate and execute a seamless transition while maintaining our focus on patient safety. Delivering the highest quality care throughout this historic move was always our top priority, and I couldn't be prouder of all we've accomplished together.”



Ben Miles, president of Chelsea Hospital, commented “At Chelsea Hospital, we're proud to deliver world-class care close to home. As a community-based hospital, we have the privilege of building strong relationships with the patients we serve, and this recognition reflects our commitment to providing exceptional care in an environment where patients feel known, supported and cared for.”



The Leapfrog Group assigns an “A”, “B”, “C”, “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country using evidence-based measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, injuries and infections that can lead to harm or even death. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.



“Earning an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects Trinity Health Livingston and Chelsea Hospital’s commitment to putting patient safety first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of your hospital leadership, clinicians and staff who work every day to prevent medical errors and protect patients from harm.”



To see the full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit the provided link.