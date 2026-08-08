Four Trinity Health Michigan Hospitals Named "Best In Michigan"

August 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Four Trinity Health Michigan hospitals have been named “Best in Michigan”.



Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Trinity Health Grand Rapids, Trinity Health Muskegon, and Trinity Health Oakland have been named among the 2026-2027 Best Regional Hospitals in Michigan by U.S. News and World Report.



Additionally, Chelsea Hospital was named a Top 50 hospital in the country for rehabilitation, and Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Livonia were deemed as High Performing hospitals in adult procedures and conditions.



This year, U.S. News recognized 505 Best Regional Hospitals across 49 states and Washington D.C. for demonstrating superior outcomes in patient care. U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals across 14 adult specialties and 23 procedures and conditions; only 16% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals designation.



“Being recognized among the best hospitals in Michigan is a testament to the extraordinary commitment of our colleagues to deliver exceptional, compassionate care every day,” said Shannon Striebich, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan. “These honors highlight the quality of care we provide and our commitment to achieving strong patient outcomes while improving the health of the communities we serve.”



According to U.S. News, a Best Regional Hospital is a hospital that:



• Offers a full range of general medical and surgical services (as opposed to a specialty hospital).



• Earned eight or more ratings of "High Performing" in the Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings and Maternity Care. (For Best Regional Hospitals eligibility and scoring purposes, the TAVR and AVR cohorts were combined.)



• Had at least five more “High Performing” procedures and conditions than ”Evaluated” ratings across procedures and conditions and maternity care.



“A hospital named among the U.S. News Best Hospitals has demonstrated its commitment to high-quality care, especially in achieving successful outcomes for patients,” said U.S. News’ Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder. “A Best Hospitals recognition reflects consistent top-tier medical care to its community.”



The U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings serve as a starting point for patients and families, who should consult with their personal physicians when making specific health care decisions.



To determine the Best Hospitals, U.S. News analyzed each hospital’s performance based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and patient experience. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from over 800 million records of patient care.



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