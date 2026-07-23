Trinity Health Michigan Hospitals Recognized For Commitment To Stroke Care Excellence

July 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some area hospitals have been recognized for their commitment to stroke care excellence by the American Heart Association.



Release:



Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Livonia, Muskegon, and Oakland have all earned the 2026 American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for providing high-quality care to stroke patients according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.



Trinity Health Shelby has also earned the Get With The Guidelines - Rural Stroke Gold quality achievement award. That’s provided to federally designated access hospitals or short-term acute care hospitals within Rural Urban Commuting Areas (RUCA), geographically classified as large rural, small rural or isolated. Additionally, Trinity Health Grand Haven earned the Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Bronze award.



Stroke is the fourth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States.



A stroke can occur when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and its nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain does not receive the blood and oxygen it needs, which kills brain cells. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability, and accelerating recovery times.



“We are incredibly proud that so many Trinity Health Michigan hospitals have been recognized for delivering exceptional stroke care,” said Shannon Striebich, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan. “When every second counts, our physicians, nurses and clinical teams work hard to improve timely, evidence-based treatments that save lives, reduce disability, and ensure the best possible outcomes for every patient we serve.”



Each year, program participants qualify for Get With The Guidelines by demonstrating how they are committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. Additionally, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.



Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.



Other awards earned by Trinity Health Michigan hospitals include:



• Target: Type 2 Diabetes™ Honor Roll – Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Livonia, Muskegon, Oakland

• Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus with Advanced Therapy – Trinity Health Grand Rapids

• Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus – Trinity Health Grand Rapids, Oakland

• Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite – Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Livonia, Muskegon

• Get With The Guidelines - Resuscitation Gold – Adult – Trinity Health Oakland

• Get With The Guidelines - Resuscitation Bronze – Adult – Trinity Health Livingston, Livonia, Muskegon

• Get With The Guidelines - Resuscitation Target: CPR – Trinity Health Livonia, Oakland





“We are proud to recognize Trinity Health Michigan for its commitment to caring for people experiencing stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chair of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, including greater likelihood of being discharged home, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a meaningful benefit for health care systems, families and communities.”



To earn the Target: Stroke awards, hospitals must meet specific criteria that show reduction of time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with thrombolytic therapy. For hospitals to receive the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award, they must provide the most up-to-date, evidence-based care to stroke patients living with Type 2 diabetes.



To receive the Target: CPR and Get With The Guidelines - Resuscitation awards, hospitals must monitor CPR quality during in-hospital cardiac arrest events, as well as have the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines from the American Heart Association.