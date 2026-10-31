Four Trinity Health Michigan Hospitals Named America’s Best-In-State

October 31, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Four Trinity Health Michigan hospitals have all been named America’s Best-in-State Hospitals 2027 by Newsweek.



They include Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Trinity Health Grand Rapids, Trinity Health Livingston, and Chelsea Hospital.



Three of those are ranked within the top 10 in Michigan - Trinity Health Ann Arbor (No. 7), Chelsea Hospital (No. 8), and Trinity Health Grand Rapids (No. 10).



Michelle Peña, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, regional chief nursing officer for Trinity Health Michigan said “This recognition is a direct reflection of the dedication our physicians, nurses, clinicians and support teams bring to patient care every day. This also reinforces our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality, compassionate care and continuously improving the experience and outcomes for our patients. We are proud our hospitals have been recognized among the best in Michigan and are grateful for the trust our communities place in us.”



Newsweek partnered with Statista to identify the top hospitals at the state level in the United States.



The America’s Best-in-State Hospitals 2027 ranking recognizes 800 leading hospitals across the country, including in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Hospitals from all 50 states with a capacity of 50 or more beds were considered, excluding hospitals with 1- and 2-star ratings in Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data.



For the first time, the Best-in-State Hospitals ranking incorporates Leapfrog Hospital Safety and Quality data, including indicators on patient safety, clinical quality, staffing, ethics, and outpatient care. Additional metrics from CMS relevant to hospital harm, and to venous thromboembolism and antithrombotic care, were also included for this year’s ranking.



The ranking is based on these four pillars:



• Hospital quality metrics: Quality metrics data from the CMS, patient safety and quality metrics from Leapfrog, and accreditation data from various sources were considered.



• Hospital reputation: From June-July 2026, a nationwide online survey among medical professionals was conducted in cooperation with Newsweek.



• Patient experience: Data from The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey; a standardized survey of hospital patients in the U.S. regarding their experiences during a recent procedure or surgery was included.



• Statista PROMS implementation survey: To account for the increasing importance of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs), hospitals that participated in the Statista PROMs implementation survey received a PROMs implementation score, which was incorporated into the overall ranking.