Trinity Health Applauds FDA Approval Of Pfizer Vaccine

August 24, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local hospital system is weighing in after federal regulators gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.



The Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Monday could help lift public confidence in vaccinations as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet. The FDA has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety. More than 200 million doses already have been administered in the U.S. since emergency use began in December. Officials say the decision could push some vaccine holdouts toward getting the shots but also potentially spur more vaccine mandates by companies, universities and local governments.



Trinity Health, which operates the St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Health Center, issued the following statement after the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine:



"Trinity Health Michigan hopes more people will immediately seek the COVID-19 vaccination as they should be convinced of their safety and effectiveness following the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 are now almost entirely preventable. For those of us in the medical community, today's announcement sends a loud and clear message: The vaccine is safe and it works."



In early July, the health system announced it would require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Exemptions for religious or health reasons must be formally requested, documented and approved.