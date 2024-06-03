Trinity Health Selling Legacy Hospital in Howell

June 3, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Michigan on Friday announced it has signed a purchase agreement with Catholic Healthcare International for the sale of its legacy hospital, Trinity Health Livingston, located at 620 Byron Road in Howell.



Terms of the agreement will remain confidential pending completion of the sale in the summer of 2026.



The purchase agreement includes ownership transfer of the hospital facility, as well as the nearly 23-acre parcel of land on which the hospital is built, to CHI.



Additionally, the sale includes an agreement in which Trinity Health Michigan will rent from CHI a small space within the facility where it will continue to offer yet to-be-determined medical services to the Howell community.



“When we announced construction of our replacement hospital in Brighton, we were committed to finding a responsible future for our legacy Howell facility,” said John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton.



“Through our negotiations, we discovered an organization whose mission aligned nicely with our desire to serve the community. We wish CHI well as it embarks on its new venture.”



In late 2022, Trinity Health Michigan announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Brighton. This new, modern facility will enhance patient access and create an integrated campus of medical and surgical care at the existing medical center campus in Brighton. Construction began in early 2023 on the four-story, 174,000-square-foot hospital. The new facility will feature 56 acuity adaptable beds, 18 existing Short Stay Unit beds, and 8 licensed operating rooms. The existing medical center is also undergoing renovations.



The new hospital is scheduled to open in 2026 with a total investment of $238.2 million. CHI won't take ownership of the legacy site until services have been fully relocated to the new replacement hospital.



Trinity Health Livingston’s legacy hospital on Byron Road opened in 1958 as The McPherson Community Health Center. The site was purchased by The Hospital Authority, a nonprofit organization, for $10,000 from the McPherson family. Once opened, it became the first hospital in Michigan to staff both medical and osteopathic physicians. McPherson’s pioneering spirit continued with its implementation of “progressive patient care,” becoming the first hospital in the country to offer a full spectrum of care, from intensive care to home care.



The hospital remains the county’s only full-service hospital and is part of the nine-hospital Trinity Health Michigan health system.