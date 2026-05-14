Trinity Health Seeks Public Input in Latest CHNA Survey

May 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health System is seeking public feedback in its latest Community Health Needs Assessment, which the federal government requires every three years for non-profit healthcare facilities.



"We ask things like what providers might you see, or what areas of access do you notice or experience difficulties getting healthcare in. There are some demographic questions as well, but hopefully the results again help us identify what the community sees as areas we can work together to improve," said Amanda Borg, community health & well-being supervisor for Trinity Health Livingston.



Borg insists all feedback is welcome, and often is used to enhance services locally.



"Our current Community Health Needs Assessment we conducted three years ago, prioritized mental health, including substance use, as the top need in Livingston County," she said.



"Working closely with John O'Malley, the hospital president, and seeing other data that was emerging, we saw the need for the mental health intensive outpatient program at the hospital. So, that works for adolescents in Livingston County."



For the first time, the five Trinity Health hospitals in Southeast Michigan, including Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Chelsea Hospital, Trinity Health Livingston, Trinity Health Livonia and Trinity Health Oakland, are partnering to conduct a 2026 CHNA survey.



"In the past, we've done this work separately," said Borg. "We're really just combining our resources to more efficiently work together, but still capture the voice of our local communities."



Anyone who lives in the communities of Trinity Health’s hospitals are encouraged to complete the anonymous survey, which will remain open through July 31.



There is also an opportunity at the end of the survey to submit your name and contact information for a chance to win one of two $100 gift cards that were generously donated by a community partner.



Any names and contact information provided will remain confidential and will not be linked with survey answers.



More details are linked below.