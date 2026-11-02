Trinity Health Receives $200,000 Grant to Strengthen Suicide Prevention Services

November 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Michigan has received a $200,000 grant from the Ethel and James Flinn Foundation to strengthen care and treatment for individuals following psychiatric hospitalization, a critical period for those at risk of suicide.



The two-year grant will support the health system’s Post-Hospital Safer Suicide Care Transition and Treatment Program, which enhances care coordination, follow-up services and treatment for patients following discharge from one of its inpatient behavioral health units. This includes support for a safer suicide care model featuring evidence-based screening, assessment, safety planning, as well as clear pathways to intensive outpatient and outpatient behavioral health treatment delivered both in person and virtually.



According to Trinity Health, research shows that individuals are at elevated risk of suicide in the weeks and months following hospitalization for a mental health crisis. The grant will support programs that connect patients with ongoing treatment and recovery resources while reducing barriers to care.



“This funding will have a meaningful impact for patients and their families who require additional support after leaving the hospital,” said Melissa Tolstyka, M.A., LPC, director of Behavioral Health Services for Trinity Health – Southeast Michigan. “Too often, patients face challenges accessing care after discharge. These funds will strengthen connections to outpatient treatment programs and ensure more patients receive timely follow-up services.”



The Ethel and James Flinn Foundation approved the grant during its September 2026 Board of Trustees meeting. Funding will be distributed over two years and will support the development and implementation of evidence-based approaches designed to improve continuity of care and patient outcomes.



“The health and well-being of the communities we serve depends on access to compassionate, coordinated behavioral health services,” said Alonzo Lewis, president of Trinity Health – Southeast Michigan. “We are grateful to the Ethel and James Flinn Foundation for investing in this important work and helping us expand our support for individuals and families navigating mental health challenges.”



According to the hospital, the grant represents the latest investment in Trinity Health Michigan’s efforts to expand access to behavioral health care across Michigan. The health system provides a full spectrum of services in the west and southeastern regions of the state, including inpatient psychiatric care, outpatient therapy and psychiatry, substance use disorder treatment and partial hospitalization programs.



Through coordinated care across multiple settings, Trinity Health care teams are supporting patients at every stage of their mental health journey, from crisis stabilization and hospitalization to ongoing treatment and recovery, all in their local community.