Trinity Health Michigan Launches Major Rebranding Campaign

April 14, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local health care system has announced a major rebranding campaign.



Trinity Health Michigan will rebrand eight hospitals and hundreds of care sites in Michigan under the shared identity of Trinity Health.



Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, along with their employed medical groups IHA and Mercy Health Physician Partners, will adopt the Trinity Health name and logo. Included in the rebrand are 22 senior living communities, three home health agencies, MercyElite Sports Performance and Probility Physical Therapy.



A virtual event was held to announce the changes Wednesday morning. Officials stressed that the core values and mission remain the same and a re-brand now is an investment in the future. It was noted that there has been positive feedback from staff and that no other changes or any facility closures are planned.



Trinity Health Michigan and Southeast Regions President and CEO Rob Casalou said "We are excited to move forward into a new era as one organization while honoring our dynamic and inclusive care teams, Catholic healing ministry, and deep community roots".



Once the process is complete, the legacy names of St. Joe's and Mercy Health hospitals will be retired. The first hospitals to unveil new signage were Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Muskegon. Replacements for remaining hospital campuses will occur in phases over the next eight months followed by interior signage and printed materials through 2023.



In most cases, legacy names will be featured on new signs to help patients and visitors become familiar with the new brand. Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture between Trinity Health and U of M Health, will retain its name and feature the logos of both systems.



Locally, St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and the Brighton facility will both eventually transition to the Trinity Health name.



Casalou said as part of the transition, they wanted to maintain the legacy name at some sites to help people make the connection between the name they’re kind-of used to and the Trinity Health name.



Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health systems in the nation. It has 115,000 colleagues and nearly 26,000 physicians and clinicians across 25 states.



Officials say the consolidation of individual Michigan brands as part of the unified national brand identity will enable stronger care coordination, increased visibility, less costly duplication,

more effective nurse and physician recruitment, enhanced advocacy efforts, and new growth and development.



In coordination with the announcement, a new "We are Trinity Health" multi-media campaign will launch this week with a 30-second commercial.