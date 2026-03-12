Trinity Health Livingston Prepares Relocation from Legacy Campus

March 12, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Livingston is getting closer and closer to completing construction at its new state-of-the-art hospital campus in Brighton. The spring transition will start later this month, with the official launch date scheduled on Sunday, April 19.



In the meantime, Trinity Health Livingston is hosting a Virtual Community Town Hall on Tuesday, March 31 from 10:30-11:30am. The hospital will also have an in-person preview of the new campus during an open house scheduled from 10am-2pm on Saturday, April 11. The open house features a scavenger hunt with prizes, the chance to test out a surgical robot, and the opportunity to check out vehicles from Livingston County EMS, fire, police, and MedFlight.



John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and the Trinity Health Medical Center Brighton, says moving a hospital is like moving a small city. He says he’s excited to be in the homestretch of turning their vision into reality.



Meanwhile, this is a major transition for Trinity Health Livingston. The hospital is relocating from Howell's legacy campus to the new location on Grand River in Brighton. The Brighton campus is about eight miles from the location in Brighton, allowing access to a higher level of care that’s still close to home for patients.



A link to submit any questions in advance for the Virtual Community Town Hall is posted below.