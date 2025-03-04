Trinity Health Livingston Opens New Adolescent Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program

March 4, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Those seeking adolescent mental health programs have a new option in Livingston County.



Trinity Health Livingston announced Monday that they’ve opened a new adolescent mental health intensive outpatient program for youth living in the county.



“The program offers a higher level of care than traditional outpatient therapy while still allowing patients to live at home and to maintain daily routines,” a press release about the program said.



The program includes individual, group and family therapy to help “manage symptoms and improve the patient’s overall health and well-being.”



An adult mental health intensive outpatient program was launched earlier this year at Chelsea Hospital, which is a sister hospital to Trinity Health Livingston. It was created as a joint venture between Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health.



“The launch of our second Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program this year underscores our commitment to making mental health care more accessible in the communities we serve, including for residents of Livingston County,” Melissa Tolstyka, Director of Behavioral Health at Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston, said. “We believe mental health care requires a personalized approach, and the outpatient setting can provide enhanced support through more tailored treatment plans designed to achieve the very best outcome for each patient.”



The program, located in Suite 1201 on the second floor of the hospital, is accessible each week on Tuesday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon. Services are offered to those aged 12 to 17 years old. It is suitable for those who can manage daily activities but require more intensive mental health support.



Some of the programs’ goals include:



- Developing coping mechanisms.



- Improving communication skills.



- Enhancing self-esteem and self-confidence.



- Addressing underlying issues contributing to mental health challenges.



- Facilitating transition from a higher level of care back to community life.



“This program is a testament to our ongoing commitment to enhancing mental health care in Livingston County,” John O’Malley, President of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton, said. “Our mission is to provide local residents with the tools and resources needed to manage mental health challenges, allowing them to live with increased stability and confidence. By enhancing access to care locally, we are making sure that support is close and convenient for those in Livingston County who need it most.



Patient referrals are now being accepted. For more information or to join the program, call 517-545-6824.