Trinity Health Livingston Named 'Top Teaching Hospital'

December 18, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Leapfrog Group has named Trinity Health Livingston a “Top Teaching Hospital.”



“Top Hospital” awards from The Leapfrog Group are among the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive, a press release from Trinity Health said.



The hospital received an “A” for fall 2024.



“Achieving a Top Teaching Hospital award is a great honor, and a testament to the exceptional training environment we provide for future physicians,” John O’Malley, President of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton, said. “We constantly strive to provide the highest quality of care possible for our patients, and that cannot be accomplished without educating future physicians who will elevate the quality of care at Trinity Health Livingston, uphold our values and transform the future of medicine.”



The press release said out of almost 2,400 hospitals that were considered for a Top Hospital award, only 112 were selected. These included eight Top Children’s, 28 Top General, seven Top Rural and 69 Top Teaching.



The quality of care patients receive in multiple areas is considered when determining Top Teaching Hospitals. These include infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors.



“Protecting patients from preventable harm is central to The Leapfrog Group’s mission, Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said. “Trinity Health Livingston has set the standard for patient safety, earning the prestigious distinction of a Top Hospital. This elite honor reflects the exceptional efforts of the entire team and places Trinity Health Livingston among the nation’s elite in health care. Congratulations to all who made this remarkable achievement possible.”



Hospitals who receive Top Hospital must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey. For more information, including the full list of 2024 Top Hospitals, visit the link below.



Trinity Health Livingston was also awarded a top grade for patient safety in November of this year.