Trinity Health Livingston Launches Community Leadership Council

July 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Livingston on Tuesday announced the creation of a Community Leadership Council to strengthen the hospital’s connection to the community by offering input on initiatives, serving as local ambassadors, acting as the voice of the community for health care programs, and supporting key priorities through fundraising and education.



Building on the Forging Our Future campaign momentum, Trinity Health said the Council engages community members across Livingston County to expand volunteer involvement, promote Trinity’s Mission and priorities, and foster grassroots support.



Members include Karen Storey, Amanda Huszti-Vickers, Michael Perry, Douglas Ferrick, Philip Utter, David Rex, Bill Rogers, John O’Malley, Samantha Godfrey, Claire Myers, Amanda Borg, Sophie Gomez, Kelly Myers, Lisa Austin, Barb Binkley, Scott Griffith, Kathleen Barden, Tim Corrigan, and Patricia Claffey. Members will serve three-year terms and include former Campaign Cabinet members as well as new community representatives.



Three high school students have also joined the Council and will serve one-year terms, contributing valuable youth perspectives and helping foster future community leaders.



As part of their service, Council members champion a philanthropic initiative of their choosing, focused on addressing a critical health care need in the community. The inaugural project centers on expanding access to behavioral health services in Livingston County through the creation of a Behavioral Health Hub. According to the 2024 Community Health Needs Assessment, approximately 15% of adults in Livingston County experience frequent mental distress — often for two weeks or more each month — and more than one in five (21.8%) have been diagnosed with depression. CDC data reports 40% of U.S. high school students had persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.



This initiative is designed to improve access to urgent behavioral health care, strengthen care coordination and follow-up, and expand education and support resources for individuals and families across the community.



To learn more about the CLC or to support behavioral health initiatives in Livingston County, please contact Lindsay Debolski at Lindsay.debolski@trinity-health.org.